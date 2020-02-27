California Monitoring 8,400 People For Any Symptoms Of Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom in Colfax announcing wildfire funding View Photo

Sacramento, CA — During a press conference this morning Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California now has 33 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.

In addition, he stated that 8,400 people in the state who have recently traveled to Asia are being regularly monitored for any symptoms. Newsom says the state is ready to take on challenges related to medical emergencies. “We have history and expertise in this space. We are not over-reacting, and nor are we under-reacting to the understandable anxiety that many people have as it relates to this novel virus.”

He added that the state is working closely with the federal Center for Disease and Control. “We continue to work formally, and very collaboratively, with the Trump Administration, at all levels, to coordinate.”

Dr. Sonia Angell, with the California Department of Public Health, stresses, “This is a fluid situation at this time, and I want to emphasize that the risk to the general public remains low. In the event that the risk changes, we will communicate with you and make everyone aware.”

One of the 33 confirmed cases is a resident from Solano County who is being treated at UC Davis in Sacramento. She is the first person to contract coronavirus without traveling to China or being around any known source.

The Calaveras County Public Health Department also released information today stating that the health risk to those in the county, and across California, remains low.

Typically, human coronaviruses cause mild-to-moderate respiratory illnesses. Symptoms are very similar to the flu, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some cases can be more severe. Calaveras Health Officer, Dr. Dean Kelaita, says, “Because there is no vaccine available at this time, everyone can do their part by taking actions that help us prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses.

Tips from Dr. Kelaita:

-Wash your hands often with soap and water.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.-More-

-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

-Stay home from work or school and limit contact with others if you are sick with fever and cough.

-Clean surfaces that are touched often, like toys and doorknobs.