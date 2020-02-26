Mule Deer Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Banquet And Auction

Dinner at the Elks Lodge View Photo

The Mother Lode Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation (MDF) will be holding their 25th annual fund-raising Banquet and Auction this Saturday, February 29th.

Mother Lode Chapter Members and Spokerpersons, Bill Youngman and Jim Phelan were Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The event will be attended by many local sportsmen and business persons.

Doors open at 5 pm with a no host bar and social hour. The full prime rib dinner will be served at 7 pm. A live and silent auction will be held at 8 pm.

The proceeds from the event will benefit MDF projects and will help establish important wildlife programs, both locally and nationally.

The Mule Deer Foundation is a national, non-profit 501 (c) (03), wildlife organization, dedicated to the conservation of mule deer and their subspecies, including blacktail deer. The organization is committed to improving mule deer management, protection, enhancement of deer habitat, and insuring the future of healthy, stable herds. The MDF has generated thousands of dollars for funding of projects in the Western United States.

The local Mother Lode Chapter has funded and worked on habitat restoration projects, deer studies, and helped fund local youth activities such as the Sonora High Trap club this year with a cash donation. This year, they are starting a massive multi-year $369,000 restoration project in the Jaw Bone Lava Cap area of the Stanislaus National Forest through a Master Stewardship agreement with the USFS.

Tickets will be available at the door, but a courtesy phone call is appreciated so that Youngman has a good estimate of how many plates will be served.

For tickets and more information, call Youngman at 209-532-0819 (home) or 209-743-5922 cell.

