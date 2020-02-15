HWY 108 Chase Suspect Surprises Pursuing Deputy

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA — With a patrol hot on the heels of the fleeing vehicle, the suspect took a moment to “signal” the deputy.

No taillights on a passing vehicle got the attention of a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy on Highway 108 near Via Este Road. On came the patrol car’s lights and sirens, but sheriff’s officials say the driver, 26-year-old Jarrett Bravo of Sonora, hit the gas instead.

While the pursuit reached speeds of just 50 miles per hour and only lasted a little over five miles, Bravo took a moment to gesture to the pursuing deputy. Sheriff’s officials recount that he extended his left arm out the driver side window and then his middle finger.

The chase ended when Bravo suddenly pulled the vehicle over at the Sugar Pine RV Park in Twain Harte. He gave himself up without incident and was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for evading a peace officer and a misdemeanor warrant.