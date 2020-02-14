An Election Deadline Approaches Tuesday

Voting sign directing the public where to vote at polling site in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Election’s Office is alerting voters about a deadline to aware of next week.

We reported earlier that Tuolumne County has transitioned to the Voter’s Choice model in which all registered voters automatically receive a ballot by mail.

County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista says, “Tuesday, February 18 is the last day for someone to register to vote and still receive a vote by mail ballot. One can still register to vote at a voting center, or my office, all the way up to the election, but they will have to do it in person.”

Right now the only place to vote in person is at the Tuolumne County Election’s Office at 2 South Green Street, but beginning Saturday of next week Voting Centers will also open at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall and Wilson Realty in Jamestown. Click here to view more information.

To register to vote via the California Secretary of State’s Office, click here. You can also register to vote at the election’s office at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.

The primary election is coming up on March 3, and local voters will weigh in on supervisor races, judicial seats, the Sonora City Council, a Congressional seat, ballot measures and the race for President.