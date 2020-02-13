Visitors To Yosemite Hoping To See Horsetail Fall Phenomenon

Firefall over Glacier Point (left) and Horsetail Fall illuminated by sunset (right). View Photos

Yosemite, CA — The time of the year has arrived when many visitors make the trek to Yosemite National Park in hopes of seeing a natural phenomenon at the Horsetail Fall.

Horsetail Fall is a waterfall on the western side of El Capitan. Park Spokesperson Jamie Richards says, “For about a two-week period, in mid-February, each year, when the conditions are right, at sunset, the sunlight highlights the waterfall at just the right angle, to glow like it is on fire.”

Richards adds, “Many people call it the natural fire fall which makes people think about the historic fire fall that used to take place above Curry Village from Glacier Point.”

Visitors may want to somewhat temper expectations this year because there is very little water in Horsetail Fall and no rain is in the forecast over the next two weeks. It requires just the right conditions, including water and no clouds overhead.

Due to the popularity of the two-week event, there will be parking restrictions in place from Friday, February 14 through Thursday, February 27. To attempt to view Horsetail Fall, you must park at the Yosemite Falls parking area just west of Yosemite Valley Lodge and walk 1.5 miles to the viewing area near El Capitan Picnic Area. Vault toilets, along with trash and recycling dumpsters, will be available at the picnic area. You should bring warm clothes and a flashlight. Disability parking will be available near the El Capitan picnic area and you must have a valid placard to get to it.

No permits or reservations are required to view Horsetail Fall.