A Headbutt Ended An Argument Between Roommates

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A Burson man that headbutted his roommate during a fight was jailed for battery on an $80,000 bail.

The incident happened at a home in the 400 block of Toyon Drive in San Andreas on Monday at around 9 p.m. Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark recounts what sparked the argument, “victim returned home and the windows and doors of the house were wide open and the music was blaring. That started an argument having to do with living conditions. Apparently, the victim was talking disrespectfully to the suspect causing him to become violent with the victim.”

The suspect, 32-year-old Allan Edgar Joseph Gillette, admitted to drinking several beers. Stark details, “During the argument the suspect used his head as a weapon and struck the victim in the face area causing serious bodily injury.”

Sgt. Stark did not have an update on the roommate’s condition. Gillette was arrested for battery with serious bodily injury