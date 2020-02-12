Farm To Table Community Dinner This Saturday Evening

Tami Rodrigues and Simone Oakes View Photo

The third annual Farm to Table Community Dinner will take place this Saturday evening February 15th, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.

Tami Rodrigues, President of the Tuolumne County Agriculture Collaboration (TCAC) and Simone Oakes, the TCAC Vice President and Secretary, were Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmakers of the Day”.

The Farm to Table Community Dinner is sponsored by the TCAC, as well as the Summerville, Don Pedro and Sonora FFAs (Future Farmers of America).

This year, the event will honor Tuolumne County Livestock Auction buyers and all those that continually support Tuolumne County’s local youth in agriculture.

The doors of the Sierra Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will open at 5:30 PM. There will be a no host social through 6:30 PM. A grilled chicken dinner and live music will follow.

Students from the FFA programs will present a presentation during the dinner and will make themselves available to answer questions and provide information.

Established in 2017, the Tuolumne County Agriculture Collaboration (TCAC) is a licensed 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization created to assist the Future Farmers of America (FFA) students of Summerville, Sonora, and Don Pedro high schools and local 4H clubs to pursue educational and leadership opportunities in agriculture.

TCAC consists of parents, community members, and local agriculture teachers who understand the importance of community collaboration and the benefit that local agriculture programs can provide to Tuolumne County. TCAC aims to raise funds for all agriculture education programs and to further strengthen the relationships between students, local ranchers and farmers. TCAC raises capital through a variety of local fundraising events and aims to ensure that local students in agriculture get recognized for their efforts and hard work.

For dinner tickets and more information, log on to tcacsonora.org or call 209-770-0049.

