Update: Rollover Crash With Serious Injuries In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Update at 3:15 p.m.: A tow crew has been able to upright the pickup truck that crashed on Highway 12 in downtown Valley Springs where the driver was flown from the scene suffering major injuries. The CHP reports the roadway has completely reopened. It had been down to one way traffic for over an hour. Additional details on the rollover collision can be viewed below.

Update at 2:35: P.m.: The CHP remains on the scene of a solo vehicle rollover crash on Highway 4 in downtown Valley Springs. An air ambulance has landed and the male driver is being flown to a Modesto hospital suffering major injuries. The north side of the highway is blocked and officers are directing traffic. Further details regarding the collision are below.

Original post at 2:13 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA — First responders are working a solo vehicle crash on Highway 12 in the Valley Spring area of Calaveras County where an air-ambulance has been called to the scene.

The CHP reports that a pickup went off the highway near the Pine Street intersection and rolled over onto its roof. The driver, a male, was ejecting from the vehicle and was found lying on the side of the road, according to the CHP. There is no word on his condition. The highway is partially blocked and officers are directing traffic. An update will be provided as soon as more details come into the newsroom.