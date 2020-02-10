Alleged Thief Of Stolen Vehicle Arrested Within Minutes Of Report

Calaveras County Jail View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The driver of a missing vehicle that turned up about a dozen miles away at a gas station is facing stolen vehicle charges.

Calaveras County sheriff’s officials share that 42-year-old Jamey Lynn Maroney of San Andreas was arrested within ten minutes in the early hours Saturday in connection with a vehicle reported missing just after 2:30 a.m. from the Mark Twain Medical Center parking lot.

Officials recount the victim of the alleged theft immediately contacted their office and the CHP San Andreas Unit arrived to take a stolen vehicle report, resulting in a countywide be-on-the-lookout bulletin for it. About ten minutes later, deputies observed the vehicle near the Mobil Gas Station on Vista Del Lago Road in Valley Springs.

After initiating contact with Maroney, deputies detained him until CHP officers arrived to continue the investigation. He subsequently was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail for vehicle theft and possession of stolen property with a $25,000 bail.