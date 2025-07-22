Paret Peintre wins on Mont Ventoux, Pogačar consolidates Tour de France lead View Photo

MONT VENTOUX, France (AP) — Valentin Paret Peintre triumphed on Mont Ventoux to become the first home rider to win a stage at this year’s Tour de France while Tadej Pogačar consolidated his overall lead on Tuesday.

Paret Peintre finished just ahead of former leader Ben Healy in a sprint for the line at the top of the famed mountain known as the “Beast of Provence.”

Santiago Buitrago was third, 4 seconds behind, ahead of Paret Peintre’s teammate Ilan Van Wilder and fifth-placed Pogačar, who withstood repeated attacks from Jonas Vingegaard to cross the line 2 seconds before his main rival.

Pogačar stretched his overall lead to 4 minutes, 15 seconds over the Danish rider.

