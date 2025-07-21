Zurich councilor indicted for shooting at Madonna and child poster View Photo

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss prosecutors have filed an indictment against a Zurich city councilor who fired a sport pistol at an auction poster of a 14th-century Madonna and child painting and posted images of their bullet-ridden faces on social media.

The Zurich public prosecutor’s office confirmed the indictment of Sanija Ameti to The Associated Press on Monday. Her actions in September caused an uproar, prompting her to resign from the local leadership of the Green-Liberal party. Ameti is now listed as an independent on the website of the municipal council.

A redacted copy of the indictment, posted by the activist group Mass Voll, said Ameti was accused of “disturbing religious freedom” and that prosecutors were seeking a fine and penalty equivalent to 12,500 Swiss francs (about $15,600).

The Swiss criminal code says anyone who “publicly and maliciously insults or mocks the religious convictions of others” or “maliciously desecrates objects of religious veneration” is liable to a monetary penalty, the indictment copy stated.

A top leader with Operation Libero, a political movement Ameti co-founded that describes itself as liberal and progressive, did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

Ameti apologized at the time and quickly pulled down the images after posting them on Instagram and reportedly sought police protection against threats after the incident. She later said she had been practicing shots and found the poster “big enough” for a suitable target.

The poster, an advertisement, showed details of the work “Madonna with Child and the Archangel Michael” by 14th-century Italian painter Tommaso del Mazza before a sale.