A major forest fire in Greece forces several villages to evacuate

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A major forest fire broke out in Greece on Tuesday, and authorities ordered several villages near Corinth, west of Athens, to evacuate.

More than 180 firefighters, 15 planes and 12 helicopters were tackling the wildfire in a pine forest in the mountains near Corinth, the fire department said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Weather conditions were particularly tough for firefighters. A heatwave has sent temperatures to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many parts of the country.

Earlier Tuesday, a firefighting helicopter crashed into the sea and sank while attempting to take on water to tackle a separate fire near Athens. The three crew were rescued and transported to a hospital.

Wildfires are frequent in Greece during its hot, dry summers, and the fire department has tackled dozens across the country this year.

In 2018, a massive fire swept through the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, trapping people in homes and on roads as they tried to flee. More than 100 died, including some who drowned while trying to swim away.