Using Solar Panels for a Sustainable Home

One of the primary ways to live sustainably is to reduce your reliance on energy produced through methods that pollute the air. A great way to do this is through the use of solar panels that provide your everyday energy needs. Solar panels work by absorbing sunlight to generate electricity and to generate energy. Solar panels, when several are combined, create a photovoltaic module or system that can supply solar power for homes and to commercial properties, too.

What is Solar Power? How is it Used?

In using sustainable solar power, solar panels use photons, or light energy from the sun to create electricity. Crystalline silicon or thin-film cells collect the energy. A junction box connects the solar panel and its output interface. MC4 connectors or USB power interfaces provide weatherproof connections to the system and are weatherproof, too. Not only does a solar panel provide electricity, but the parts of the panel itself are even recyclable when the unit wears out.

Is Solar Energy Sustainable?

In actuality, solar energy is much more sustainable in the long run than are fossil fuels. The sun’s light continues to be much more sustainable than do most types of energy producing fuels, such as coal.

According to the United Nations, sustainability is explained as the ability to meet the needs of people today without compromising the ability of future generations of people to meet their needs. Solar energy greatly resembles this definition because using solar power doesn’t diminish the sun’s future ability to shine. Many experts believe that solar power remains the most critical source of sustainable energy.

Solar Energy VS. Fossil Fuel Effects on the Earth’s Ecosystem

Energy from fossil fuels began to be used during the Industrial Revolution. Fossil fuels became used as the primary source of the world’s energy supply. Natural sources of fossil fuels include:

• Coal

• Natural gas

• Crude oil

These sources continue to provide us with the energy we need to get around, to have electricity, and to heat our homes. But sources of fossil fuels will come to an end eventually, because the earth isn’t continually creating them. Plus, using fossil fuels pollute the world because their use creates releases chemicals that deplete the ozone and introduce toxins into the air we breathe. Climate changes have also begun to affect the planet due to this air pollution and ozone layer depletion. Fossil fuels are being used at a much higher rate than are renewable resources such as solar power. In fact, renewable resources only account for about seven percent of the energy needed by the world. Oil is used in the most significant quantity on a global level.

Compare fossil fuels to using the renewable resource of solar panels. Solar power provides constant sources of energy. Solar power is non-polluting, and can also reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emissions in the world. Solar power collects the energy from the sun and converts it into electricity without harmful pollution. And there is enough renewable solar energy to use to power the earth as long as the sun exists.

Implementing Solar

The addition of solar panels to your home will reduce your reliance on energy that was produced in a less responsible manner. It’s not as hard as you think either. Today you can even lease or buy solar panels depending on your situation. In the long haul, you’ll save the planet, and on your energy bill. Not only that, adding solar panels to your home is a great way to boost its value!

