4 easy ways to give your garage workshop a spring refresh

(BPT) – If you’re a DIY hobbyist, give your workspace a cleaning.

During the winter, your garage workshop accumulates extra items, dust and debris that can make it impossible to do your best work. So, take advantage of the warmer weather and give your workshop a spring refresh with these four simple tips.

1. Clear out the garage

Dedicate the first warm weekend in spring to emptying your garage. That means removing everything that isn’t attached to the walls. This may require a lot of muscle and energy, but it will create a solid foundation for your garage spring cleaning.

Once you have everything out, take stock of your items. Sort them into piles like gardening tools, power tools, lawn care appliances, etc. Review each pile and identify what you want to keep, toss or donate.

If you’re having trouble figuring out what to keep, think about how often you use an item. If you use them regularly or annually, put these tools aside so you can find space for them. Anything you don’t use or that’s broken should be donated or tossed.

2. Dust and clean surfaces, items and floors

Now that you have everything out of the garage, take time to dust surfaces and items and clean the floors. Start high and work downward so the dust you remove from the shelves doesn’t land on a freshly cleaned countertop. Use a damp cloth to wipe down surfaces and equipment and follow up with a vacuum to get into corners.

Next, tackle the floors with a broom and mop. Sweep away dirt, debris and trash that may have accumulated during the winter. Once that’s done, lightly wet the floor with the hose and mop the excess water.

3. Organize your tools and equipment

Take in your cleaned garage and designate areas to store your various tools and equipment by category. This can help you think about creative storage solutions and optimal organization so you have more room for your woodworking projects.

Think about installing overhead, ceiling-mounted storage racks for camping gear, decorations and other bulky items. Consider adding or replacing cabinets for more storage and organization.

A great storage solution for organizing your tools and equipment is a storage cabinet like the Gladiator Premier Pre-Assembled 84″ Tall Cabinet. Each cabinet features one fixed and three adjustable full-width shelves that can hold up to 400 pounds each, so you have plenty of room to store even your heaviest tools.

Another organizational feature to consider is a garage storage wall. Systems like the Gladiator®All-in-One Wall Kits help you create the perfect organizational space to get gear off the floor, maximize space and make it easier for you to quickly find any item you need. The kits are customizable, so you can choose from a variety of hooks, baskets and bins that fit your storage needs.

4. Optimize lighting and power sources

Whether you’re working on big or small projects, it’s critical to have proper lighting and multiple power sources so you can work with your power tools safely and efficiently. Consider adding in wall accessories like a light bar or power strips.

Choose a light bar with adjustable lighting options so you can see every detail of your project. Light bars are great for providing under-cabinet lighting and lighting inside cabinets as well.

Don’t forget to keep multiple power strips on hand so you have the freedom to plug in several tools anywhere you need them. The ideal power strip will have a long, tangle-resistant cord and surge protection. Modern power strips may even offer USB-A and USB-C utility outlets.

Does it seem like you never have enough working surfaces for your projects? You can easily increase workspace by getting tools off your counters. Install a wall-mounted magnet bar or two (or three!) that are strong enough to hold up all the tools you use regularly.

If you clear your counters and still don’t have enough room for your projects, think about purchasing a mobile workstation. A model like the Gladiator three-foot-wide mobile workstation combines the strength of hardwood and heavy-duty steel with the total mobility of four 360° swivel casters. Designed for easy maneuverability on uneven surfaces, each caster also locks fully in place to hold the workstation steady for projects requiring precision.

Tackle your spring projects with ease and confidence. These four tips will help you create a clean and well-organized garage that you’ll look forward to working in.