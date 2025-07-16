Top myths you may have heard about induction cooking, busted

(BPT) – Are you always seeking new ways to improve your culinary creations — as well as your process? If so, you may have heard about induction cooking. But if something is holding you back from trying the method, it’s probably one of the many myths that’s out there.

To help you get started, the experts at KitchenAid® brand will sort out myth from fact, so you can learn about this method of cooking that may not be familiar to you, but has actually been around for decades.

Myth #1: Induction cooktops are too expensive.

Fact: Consider the value of your purchase. While the initial cost for an induction cooktop may be higher than a gas cooktop, you may soon find that the overall quality of performance that you experience with an induction cooktop is well worth the investment.

Myth #2: You need to buy expensive, induction-compatible cookware options

Fact: You may already have the cookware you need for induction cooking. All you need are pans that have a flat base and a magnetic bottom. Induction cooktops work with most high-quality cookware such as multi-ply stainless steel, enameled steel or cast iron. Aluminum and copper cookware will not work unless it has a base made of iron or steel.

How can you tell if your pan is magnetic? It’s easy: Look for pans marked “Works with Induction” or test to see if a magnet sticks to the bottom.

Myth #3: Induction doesn’t work as well as gas

Fact: Induction works quickly. This is because induction transfers heat directly to the cookware, and is very efficient at dispersing heat across the surface of the cookware.

For one example of a highly efficient induction cooktop, check out the new KitchenAid® Temp Cook™ Induction Cooktop with 5 Cooking Zones. Its advanced Temp Cook™ Induction Technology lets you set an exact temperature from 120-400°F for precise control beyond the standard high, medium and low settings. Best yet, this cooktop’s Even-Heat™ Zone provides the versatility to cook with large pans, like griddles, grill pans and braising pans — or even two pans at two different temperatures. Unlike traditional round bridge elements, the rectangular zone in this particular model heats evenly edge-to-edge, so the crepe in the back cooks just as beautifully as the one in the center.

Myth #4: Induction cooking is complicated

Fact: Induction is easier than it looks — and it offers greater control over your cooking. Induction cooking offers precise control that’s not reliant on visual cues like how a flame looks.

For instance, the KitchenAid® Temp Cook™ Induction Cooktop with 5 Cooking Zones makes cooking even easier, with Temp Cook™ Smart Presets that will set and hold the ideal temperature for popular cooking methods and alert you when to add ingredients, so you can perfectly sear salmon, gently simmer sauces and quickly boil water. You can also use the KitchenAid™ App to unlock specialized options like stir fry, melt, chicken cutlets and more.*

In addition, with the KitchenAid® Temp Cook™ Induction Cooktop with 5 Cooking Zones, you can even use Voice Control, which gives you hands-free control of the cooktop with your Google Assistant or an Alexa-enabled device,* so you can stay hands-on while prepping the rest of your meal or entertaining. Simple voice commands let you set cooking modes for each zone and adjust the heat as needed. And when you’re done cooking on this model, WipeClean™ Coating eliminates scraping, intense scrubbing and harsh cleaners, making this the easiest induction cooktop coating to clean.** Just wet the surface with water and wait five minutes to easily wipe up splatters and spills.

Myth #5: You can’t produce the same results on induction that you can on gas

Fact: Induction cooking can give you better results than gas — and here’s why. The KitchenAid® Temp Cook™ Induction Cooktop with 5 Cooking Zones, for example, offers precise temperature control and even cooking from side to side of your cookware.

“I’m sure you’ve already heard about the compelling advantages that induction technology offers over traditional gas or radiant electric,” said Annalisa Pacioni, Senior Analyst Food Technology Engineer – GPO cooking at Whirlpool. “But get ready for the KitchenAid Induction Cooktop with Temp Cook™. This new induction cooktop is equipped with dual sensor patented burners that allow you to set your pan to a specific temperature, giving you a much finer control of the cooking temperature compared to the standard Low-Med-High. We designed Temp Cook™ with six default temperature settings, which will enable you to precisely perform a broad range of cooking techniques, from a gentle melt to a quick sear. Feel empowered to get creative: The KitchenAid® App will unlock specialized options such as confit, slow cook and poach.*”

Make the most of your culinary efforts with Temp Cook™ culinary precision now at your fingertips! Learn more of the facts about how KitchenAid® induction cooktops can improve your cooking precision, control and mastery at KitchenAid.com.

