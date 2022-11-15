Pre-season prep: 5 tips for winterizing your home

(BPT) – Changing leaves and dropping temperatures are tell-tale signs that it’s time to prepare your home for winter and the best time to prepare your home is now before the frigid weather arrives. Winterizing your home can help save on energy bills, keep you more comfortable and prevent damage caused by harsh winter elements.

From prepping the outdoors to indoors, here are five things you can do to get your home ready for winter.

Clear your gutters and roof. Gutters are essential in keeping your home dry as they divert rain and snow away from your roof, preventing water from infiltrating your home and causing damage. Removing dead leaves and debris from your gutters can help prevent potential ice dams, gutter detachment and overflows. While you’re up there, remove any debris or branches that may have collected on the roof and look for missing or damaged shingles that need to be replaced.

Seal around windows and doors. One of the most effective ways to save on heating bills is by sealing your doors and windows. Moisture and cold air can seep through the small openings and cracks of doors and windows, causing your home to feel drafty and chilly while increasing your energy bill. Stay warm and protect your home by replacing exterior caulk with a weatherproof sealant like Dynaflex Ultra Advanced Exterior Sealant. Backed by a lifetime guarantee to prevent mold and mildew growth, Dynaflex Ultra stays permanently flexible and is powered by DAP’s exclusive WeatherMax Technology™, for a waterproof, all-weather protection that won’t crack, crumble or discolor over time.

Inspect your siding. Siding acts as a shield for your home against harsh weather and water damage. Power-wash or scrub off any dirt, mold or residue from your siding to avoid attracting more dirt once the snow melts. After cleaning, inspect the exterior of your siding for any cracks. Cracks are often found between your trim and siding, and around plumbing pipes, vents and electrical outlets, allowing cold air and moisture to travel into your home. Seal the cracks with a durable and waterproof sealant such as AMP All Weather Window, Door and Siding Sealant. Designed with hybrid technology to be resilient and flexible, AMP can withstand extreme temperatures while protecting against mold and mildew as well as damage from harsh weather.

Insulate your attic. Once you’ve sealed your home, you want the warm air to stay in and not go up and out through your attic, so head up there to make sure it’s properly insulated. Add more insulation as needed and be sure to weatherstrip any windows, doors or openings that lead into the attic. An insulated attic can also prevent damage to your roof and reduce the chances of ice dams forming.

Change the direction of your ceiling fans. It’s common knowledge that hot air rises, but did you know you can use your ceiling fans to maximize airflow? Locate a small switch on the motor of your fan and flip it the opposite direction so your fan rotates clockwise. Setting your fan in a clockwise direction will help distribute warm air around the room and reduce heating costs.

