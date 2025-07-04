7 ways outdoor wifi can upgrade your summertime fun

(BPT) – Imagine streaming your favorite show from your backyard hammock or enjoying a playlist with friends by the pool this summer. From relaxing escapes to backyard gatherings, elevate your outdoor adventures this summer by upgrading your mesh wifi system with an outdoor wifi device, extending your internet for tech-fueled fun all summer long.

With outdoor wifi, you can give yourself the freedom to stream, work, play and create outside anytime, anywhere on your property. Check out these seven ways outdoor wifi can help you bring the indoors outdoors so you can make the most of the season.

1. Boost your backyard entertaining

Whether you’re new to outdoor entertaining or regularly host backyard movie nights or game-day watch parties, you’ll need fast, reliable wifi to stream all your favorite media content this summer and beyond.

Make sure you and your guests can enjoy your cinematic experience nearly buffer-free with eero Outdoor 7. This dual-band mesh wifi router allows you to enjoy unlimited outdoor entertainment, rain or shine. With an IP66 rating, eero Outdoor 7 will hold up in even the most extreme temperatures year-round, whether it’s a freezing -40°F or sweltering 131°F.

The eero Outdoor 7 is designed for easy setup via a user-friendly app and was designed with various outdoor surfaces in mind, so your device can seamlessly blend into its environment and be easily installed on stucco, vinyl siding, wood or fiber cement walls.

2. Pump up the jams with outdoor speakers

Do you enjoy DJing your summer pool parties, or streaming music on your smart speakers while you garden or grill? Or maybe you’re just looking for some fun tunes to play during an evening around the firepit. With eero Outdoor 7, you can keep the beats going day or night — or at least until the neighbors ask you to quiet down!

3. Keep your home secure with outdoor cameras

Security cameras are a must for large properties. Not only do they provide peace of mind, but they can also help you keep an eye out for packages or make sure your kids get home safe from their summer activities.

But maintaining a strong wifi connection across a large area can be challenging. With a 15,000-square-foot reach, eero Outdoor 7 extends your existing eero wifi network for maximum coverage so you can easily keep those cameras connected.

4. Bring intelligence to your yard with smart gardening devices

Technological advancements have made gardening easier than ever before. With long-range outdoor wifi, you can monitor birds through wildlife cameras to protect your garden from backyard visitors, or install wifi-enabled smart sprinklers to water your flowers, herbs and vegetables automatically, helping them flourish with ease.

5. Create a strong signal in your garage

Your garage may not be the first spot you think of needing outdoor wifi, but how many times has your smart garage opener failed to connect or your car operating system update stalled? An eero mesh wifi system with eero Outdoor 7 can fix those everyday headaches and keep everything running smoothly by extending your wifi network to those previously untapped dead zones.

For those whose garages double as a workout space, special project workshop or woodworking station, eero Outdoor 7 can help you stream workout videos or keep you entertained as you listen to podcasts while dedicating time to your crafts.

6. Bring on the backyard barbecue with a smart grill

Are you ready to level up your grill game? Whether you already own or have your eye on a specific smart grill model for your summer cookouts, make sure you get the optimal cookout experience with outdoor internet. Wifi-connected grills let you monitor and adjust temperatures remotely through an app, helping you serve up perfectly cooked food every time. With a strong wifi connection powered by eero Outdoor 7, you’ll never have to worry about overdone or underdone meat again.

7. Turn your patio into your outdoor office

If you work from home, give yourself the freedom to roam and work remotely from your patio. With eero Outdoor 7’s lightning-fast Wi-Fi 7, you can enjoy wireless speeds up to 2.1 Gbps. That means you can join your weekly team meetings or video calls from the comfort of your backyard without buffering or dropouts.

This summer, soak up every second of sunshine and fresh air. To learn more about how eero Outdoor 7 can help you take your outdoor summertime fun from good to great, visit eero.com.