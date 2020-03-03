4 ways to master the 2020 kitchen from Chef Curtis Stone

(BPT) – From connectivity to cooktops and the latest gadgets, the ever-progressing kitchen of 2020 provides endless opportunities to simplify life in the home.

Whether cooking for his family, hosting a dinner party or serving up Michelin-starred dishes, Chef Curtis Stone believes in cooking smarter, not harder. Having tested, mastered and embraced many of 2020’s kitchen advancements, Stone shares four ways to master the kitchen this year with maximum flavor and minimum effort.

1. What’s your favorite tool of 2020?

“For quite some time, the thought of bringing technology into the kitchen felt a little out of place for me. However, as someone who is always on the go, connected appliances have really become a time-saving luxury that help me find more time to dedicate to the most important things in life, like my family.

“What I really love about Bosch home appliances is they believe in technology that is simple to use, which is why their Home Connect appliances are at the top of my list of 2020 kitchen necessities. It’s so convenient — I can preheat my wall oven remotely so make-ahead meals are ready for the oven as soon as I get home. I also manage household chores from my smartphone, so I never have to worry about little things like reordering dishwasher detergent tabs or whether I shut off the hood lights — automations like this are kind of a dream.”

2. There are so many different types of cooktops — electric, induction, gas. Which do you recommend?

“At my restaurant, Gwen, we cook all of our meat over a traditional open flame for a straight-from-the-fire essence and perfect char. However, it’s no secret I’m a big fan of newer methodologies like induction cooktops for faster boiling and easy cleanup. From a chef’s perspective, precision, power and efficiency are key to creating flavorful dishes that will keep your guests coming back for more. This is one of the reasons why I love the new Bosch FlameSelect gas cooktop.

“FlameSelect brings the accuracy of induction to the gas cooktop through nine very precise flame levels — from simmering delicate sauces to achieving the perfect sear over high heat — so you never need to guess the intensity of the flame. You just select the flame level needed for your favorite recipe and prepare for great results.”

3. Cooking for a crowd can be overwhelming. What’s your ultimate entertaining secret?

“One of my biggest tips when preparing a meal for a crowd is to keep your station (or kitchen) clean throughout the cooking process — this is a chef standard. Whether it’s a big dinner party or an intimate gathering, cleaning as you go prevents clutter that may get in your way and simplifies post-meal cleanup, which is crucial when you have guests waiting for you and your food.

“I love that I can place my dirty utensils, mixing bowls, and even large pots and pans right into my connected Bosch dishwasher and just carry on cooking while it does the hard work. I’m also able to start or monitor a load remotely and its quiet performance won’t disrupt the party — dishes can be out of sight and out of mind. Winner!”

4. You recently earned a Michelin star for the seasonal dishes you’re serving up at LA-based Maude. What’s your go-to dish for springtime hosting?

“When hosting, I like to cook within the season and keep it simple. Seasonal fruits and vegetables always taste best at their peak and can easily turn a simple dish into something that wows. I always look forward to cooking with asparagus every spring, and after mastering the kitchen, this mouthwatering, herbed steak dinner will be ready to serve before you know it. Find the recipe here. Enjoy!”