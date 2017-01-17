Quantcast
Teen Injured In Dirt Bike Crash In Calaveras County

01/17/2017 7:00 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Mountain Ranch, CA — The CHP reports a 13-year-old teen from Mokelumne Hill suffered major injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

The accident happened in the 9300 block of Sheep Ranch Road near Manzanita Ridge Road on Sunday around 3:45 p.m. The CHP reports the girl was riding a Honda dirt bike at an unknown speed through an open field. For unknown reason she lost control of bike and crashed with the force of the impact ejecting her from the motorcycle. The CHP reports that the girl was wearing a helmet and safety equipment. She was taken by ambulance to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

The CHP reports that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the collision.

