Quantcast
Traffic Alert help information
Partly Cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather

Traffic Alert Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County logo
Tuolumne County logo Photo Icon Enlarge
01/13/2017 1:20 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MMLNews Reporter

Tuolumne, CA — Damage from the recent storms has forced the county to shut down Tuolumne Road North for repairs through the Friday evening commute.

The roadway is closed between 22004 Tuolumne Road North and Ponderosa Hills until 6:00 p.m. to allow road crews to shore up a sinkhole.

County officials indicate that residents will be stopped, but allowed to return to their homes. However, all other motorists will be turned around and asked to use alternate routes.

icon-car.pngFullscreen-LogoGeoJSON-LogoGeoRSS-LogoWikitude-Logo
22004 Tuolumne Road North

loading map - please wait...

22004 Tuolumne Road North 38.021612, -120.225390
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.