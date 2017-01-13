Traffic Alert Tuolumne County
Tracey Petersen, MMLNews Reporter
Tuolumne, CA — Damage from the recent storms has forced the county to shut down Tuolumne Road North for repairs through the Friday evening commute.
The roadway is closed between 22004 Tuolumne Road North and Ponderosa Hills until 6:00 p.m. to allow road crews to shore up a sinkhole.
County officials indicate that residents will be stopped, but allowed to return to their homes. However, all other motorists will be turned around and asked to use alternate routes.
