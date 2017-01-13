Traffic Alert Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County logo Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA — Damage from the recent storms has forced the county to shut down Tuolumne Road North for repairs through the Friday evening commute.

The roadway is closed between 22004 Tuolumne Road North and Ponderosa Hills until 6:00 p.m. to allow road crews to shore up a sinkhole.

County officials indicate that residents will be stopped, but allowed to return to their homes. However, all other motorists will be turned around and asked to use alternate routes.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic