Love Tuolumne County Volunteer Weekend

Sonora, CA — If you want to volunteer to help an organization in Tuolumne County but are unsure how to do it, a weekend event makes it easy.

Love Tuolumne County is hosting its 4th annual county-wide volunteer weekend next weekend (Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28). It will kick off the event this weekend with a rally on Sunday, April 21, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at Adventist Health Sonora’s Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute at 900 Mono Way in Sonora. The event provides volunteers with the opportunity to sign up for various projects. There will be delicious food for purchase, live music by the Lucky CuZn Brass Band, face painting, games, t-shirts, and more.

Over 250 volunteers are needed to support dozens of service projects across the county, including cleaning up community parks and gardens, creating care packages for local cancer patients, and collecting diaper and wipe donations for local families in need. Since launching in 2020, Love Tuolumne County has rallied over 900 volunteers to complete over 75 projects and raised over $60,000 in sponsorships to subsidize project supply costs. For more information about the 2024 volunteer projects and the kick-off rally, click here.