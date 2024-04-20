Teaching Youth Agriculture Products And Off-Highway Vehicle Laws And Safety

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office booth at AG Day View Photos

Angels Camp, CA – Hands-on experience is teaching local youth about off-highway laws, safety and agriculture produced in Calaveras County.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crimes Team members recently participated in the 2024 Agriculture Awareness Day. It was an opportunity for the deputies to interact with the youth and share dialogue while giving hands-on experience with all-terrain vehicles and tractor safety. There was also information on the production of local agriculture in the county.

“Ag Day” is a unique opportunity for students to be exposed to how the products and services they use every day are grown and made, even right here in Calaveras County. It allows children in the community to have hands-on experience learning about agriculture in a safe environment,” stated organizers.

Noting that not all kids are aware of the benefits and jobs agriculture brings to the county, students were able to speak directly to leaders in the industry. It was an agricultural learning field day for 4th and 5th graders invited to the event earlier this month at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds off Highway 49 in Angels Camp. The Calaveras High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) and the Bret Harte High School FFA gave guided tours to about 650 students around the grounds.