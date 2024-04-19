Vallecito Conservation Camp Prisoner On The Loose

Jonathan LealBetancourt CDCR photo View Photo

Vallecito, CA – A minimum-security prisoner walked away from Vallecito Conservation Camp in Calaveras County today, and prison officials are turning to the public in hopes of catching him.

Take a good look at the man in the image box. He is 26-year-old Jonathan LealBetancourt of Alameda County, who was discovered missing during a 3 a.m. head count. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) states that staff immediately began a search of the camp buildings and grounds. LealBetancourt was convicted of first-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, vehicle theft, and buying/receiving a stolen vehicle, trailer, or construction equipment. He was admitted to the Sierra Conservation Center on June 23, 2023, to serve a five-year, four-month sentence.

CDCR gives this description of LealBetancourt. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 219 pounds. Camp officials say he could be wearing either gray sweatpants and a gray T-shirt, or orange pants with an orange long-sleeve shirt. They ask that anyone who sees or knows his whereabouts can contact the Vallecito Conservation Camp Commander at (209) 736-4922, any law enforcement agency, or 9-1-1.

CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, Cal-Fire, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.