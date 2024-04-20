Word Wizards Battle For Top Spelling Bee Honors

53rd Annual Calaveras County Spelling Bee Championship View Photo

San Andreas, CA – 25 students from five Calaveras County schools show their word skills at the 53rd Annual Calaveras County Spelling Bee Championship.

Organized by the Calaveras County Office of Education, the competition was recently held at Calaveras River Academy/Mountain Oaks School in San Andreas. Demonstrating their passion for spelling, sixth through ninth-grade students from Avery Middle School, Copperopolis Elementary, Sierra Hills Education Center, Toyon Middle School, and Calaveras High School showed off their spelling skills. First-place winners received a $50 prize sponsored by the Bank of Stockton. All those winning first, second, and third place across the four grade levels received plaques.

The bee had three levels, with the words becoming more difficult in each round. Competitors had a 15-second time limit to spell the word. Students were allowed up to four incorrect responses before being disqualified. Bee organizers detailed that the spelling bee tested a range of spelling skills with words such as flabbergast, absurd, and malleable. The competition concluded with the final challenging word: poignant.

“The level of competition was exceptionally high this year, and it was inspiring to witness the outstanding spelling abilities and sportsmanship displayed by all participants,” praised Debbie Strand, CCOE’s Communication and Student Event Coordinator.

Students that placed advance to the State Spelling Bee to be held on Saturday, April 27th, at the San Joaquin County Office of Education.