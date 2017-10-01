High Water At Murphys Creek Causes Road Closures

Calaveras County Seal Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County government officials are reporting some weather-related road closures in downtown Murphys.

Due to high water at Murphys Creek, Algiers Street is closed from Main Street to the park — and from Scott Street to the Black Bart Playhouse parking lot.

According to county spokesperson Sharon Torrence, public works crews are currently responding to over 100 weather-related calls and anticipate being out for the next 24 hours or until the storm breaks. She says to report an incident call 754-6017.

