Quantcast
Weather Alert help information
Light Rain
48.0 ° F
Full Weather

High Water At Murphys Creek Causes Road Closures

Calaveras County Seal
Calaveras County Seal Photo Icon Enlarge
01/10/2017 4:25 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County government officials are reporting some weather-related road closures in downtown Murphys.

Due to high water at Murphys Creek, Algiers Street is closed from Main Street to the park — and from Scott Street to the Black Bart Playhouse parking lot.

According to county spokesperson Sharon Torrence, public works crews are currently responding to over 100 weather-related calls and anticipate being out for the next 24 hours or until the storm breaks. She says to report an incident call 754-6017.

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.