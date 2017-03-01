Calaveras Man Hurt In DUI Crash

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — The CHP has released new details about a crash involving a Calaveras County man that drove his van down a steep embankment.

It happened on Saturday at 3:40pm. 23-year-old Jeremy Trotter of Sheep Ranch was driving a 1984 Ford Van on Highway 12 near the intersection of Highway 49. The CHP reports that due to his level of intoxication he drifted off the side of the highway, overcorrected, and crossed into the eastbound lane. The van went off the highway and overturned down a steep embankment. Trotter was not wearing a seatbelt so he was partially ejected during the crash. The CHP reports that he sustained “moderate injuries” and was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Trotter has been charged with DUI.

