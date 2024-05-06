Brief Weekend Snowstorm Packed A Punch

Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab Readings View Photo

Soda Springs, CA — The most snow received in a single day in the northern Sierra Nevada, during the 2023-24 season, happened his past weekend.

That’s according to the University of California, Berkeley, Central Sierra Snow Lab. The 26.4 inches of snow measured at the lab on Saturday was 2.6 inches more than the second-highest day this season, recorded on March 3rd. The spot is located on Donner Pass, at an elevation of 6,894 ft., in the Soda Springs area

On the social media platform X, the lab posed the question, “Did anyone have the snowiest day of the 2023/24 season being in May on their winter bingo card?”

The heaviest precipitation with the recent storm was to the north of the Mother Lode, but there were still weather-related challenges in the region, especially in the higher elevations.

Warm and drier weather is in the forecast throughout this week, with the chance for heavy winds throughout Northern California, midweek. The National Weather Service reports that the recent precipitation will notably reduce fire risk during the upcoming heavy winds.