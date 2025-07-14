West Indies pacemen reduce Australia to 99-6 in third test, an overall lead of 181

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Cameron Green produced a defiant innings as Australia struggled to 99-6 for an overall lead of 181 in the face of hostile fast bowling from the West Indies under lights Sunday on Day 2 of the third cricket test.

Green was 42 not out at stumps and with captain Pat Cummins (5) managed to arrest the slide of the Australian second innings in difficult night conditions at Sabina Park.

The pace bowlers dominated all three sessions Sunday with 15 wickets fell across both teams.

Australia’s all-pace attack had earlier given the visitors the upper hand when it dismissed the West Indies for 143 in the late afternoon to take an 82-run first-innings lead.

When the lights were turned on, Australia faced a tough contest with the swinging pink ball and especially initimidating bowling from Alzarri Joseph (3-19) and Shamar Joseph (2-26) as it tried to build its advantage.

Australia lost Sam Konstas to a five-ball duck in the second over from Shamar Joseph which set in motion the decline of its second innings. The 19-year-old Konstas has had a disappointing series, tallying 50 runs in six innings.

Usman Khawaja (14) and Steve Smith (5) both were bowled in conditions which again encouraged the pace bowlers.

Alzarri Joseph took two wickets in the 21st over as Australia slumped to 69-6.

Beau Webster hit a boundary from the first ball he faced, promising to match fire with fire, but was out for 13, bowled by Alzarri Joseph. Alex Carey was stuck on the helmet on the next delivery and was out to the same bowler two balls later.

“We wanted seven wickets. We got six wickets,” Shamar Joseph said. “So I’m actually pleased with that performance.

“The West Indies have a great legacy of fast bowlers. Our young generation just want to continue it and do our best. I actually think anything (target) under 200, to 200 we definitely could chase that.”

Scott Boland took 3-34 and Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins snared two wickes apiece as the West Indies were dismissed in just over 52 overs in their first innings. The last West Indies wicket fell just before the dinner break, by which time 20 wickets had fallen in five sessions.

John Campbell and Shai Campbell provided some resistance as the West Indies made painstaking progress against the Australia pacers after resuming Sunday at 16-1.

The West Indies took honors on the first day, bowling out Australia for 225, then negotiating the final 40 minutes before stumps in the face of aggressive bowling in difficult conditions under the floodlights.

The Australian bowlers maintained good line and length in the first session on Day 2, making scoring difficult and bringing the stumps and lbw into play. The West Indies added only 57 runs in 23 overs before the first interval for the loss of Brandon King (14) and Roston Chase (18).

The West Indies lost seven wickets for 70 runs in the second session as Australia asserted control.

Campbell produced an eventful and patient 36 in 97 minutes. He was lucky not to be run out at 15 when he jabbed a ball to mid-on and set off for a quick single.

Cummins’ under-arm throw hit the stumps on the full and it seemed Campbell’s bat might have bounced at the same time. But the umpires chose to review, ruling the Australians had not appealed. Cummins challenged the decision without success.

Campbell eventually was out lbw to Boland, not offering a shot to a ball which seamed back more than he expected.

Hope also had a second chance when he was dropped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Boland when he was 21. The reprieve was shot-lived and he was bowled by Boland two balls later without adding to his score. Carey earlier dropped Justin Greaves off Mitchell Starc but neither error was costly.

When Hope was out the rest of the West Indies wickets tumbled quickly, the last five falling for 19 runs.

Australia’s bowlers have dominated the series after winning the first two tests — by 159 runs in Barbados then by 133 runs in Grenada — to secure the Frank Worrell Trophy.

