Karen Khachanov outlasts top-seeded Alexander Zverev to reach the Toronto final

By AP News
Toronto Tennis

TORONTO (AP) — Eleventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia outlasted top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday night to reach the National Bank Open Open final.

The 29-year-old Khachanov, a seven-time winner on the ATP Tour, will face the winner of the all-American second semifinal between second-seeded Taylor Fritz and fourth-seeded Ben Shelton.

Zverev, the 2017 champion with 24 tour titles, is ranked third in the world. He ended up the top seed with top-ranked Jannik Sinner — the 2023 winner — and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz skipping the hard-court tournament.

