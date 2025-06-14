Clear
Madison Keys loses to 37-year-old qualifier at Queen’s Club

By AP News
LONDON (AP) — Madison Keys was stunned in straight sets by 37-year-old qualifier Tatjana Maria in the Queen’s Club semifinals on Saturday.

Maria, a German mother of two, beat Keys 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first career victory in four meetings with the reigning Australian Open champion.

Queen’s is a grass-court tournament players also use to prepare for Wimbledon later this month.

Maria, ranked 86th, toppled the eight-ranked American, who hit 10 aces but failed to get a break.

Maria will face either Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen or the eighth-seeded Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Maria has three career titles, with her last coming in 2023 at Bogota.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

