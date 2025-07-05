Daniel Brown has 1-shot lead at BMW International Open heading into final round

MUNICH (AP) — Daniel Brown shot a second straight 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the BMW International Open on the European tour.

Brown was on 16-under 200 and his closest challenger was fellow Englishman Jordan Smith, who shot 66. Joost Luiten of the Netherlands (65) was a further two shots back.

Unheralded American Davis Bryant, the second-round leader ranked No. 576, was one of only two players in the current top 25 to not shoot an under-par score for his third round on Saturday. He birdied the last for an even-par 72 and dropped to fourth place on 12 under for the week.

