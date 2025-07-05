Alex Bowman is looking for a 2nd straight Cup Series win in Chicago View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Bowman thinks he is moving in the right direction. With the NASCAR Cup Series back in Chicago on Sunday, it’s good timing for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Bowman raced to a sorely needed victory in downtown Chicago a year ago, stopping an 80-race drought and securing a spot in the playoffs. He is still looking for his first win this season, but he finished third last weekend at Atlanta.

The 32-year-old Bowman is the only driver to win at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, a 45-mile drive from downtown, and the Chicago Street Course. He got his first Cup victory at Chicagoland in 2019.

“As far as confidence coming into this race, I feel like we’re plenty capable,” he said Saturday. “We’re typically pretty good at road courses. A lot of confidence coming into these places.”

Bowman struggled at the beginning of June, finishing 36th at Nashville and Michigan. But the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet turned it around in Mexico City, finishing fourth at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez — a 2.42-mile road course with 15 turns.

Three of the last eight races before the playoffs are on road courses — Chicago, Sonoma next weekend and Watkins Glen on Aug. 10.

Bowman said he likes Chicago because it’s so different from the rest of the NASCAR schedule.

“We do a lot of the same thing for most of the year,” he said. “So, you know, walking through the city to get to the racetrack … makes it different and a little more enjoyable. The challenge of a street course in general is super fun. Very technical, very little room for error.”

Bowman held off Tyler Reddick for last year’s win on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course — a tricky drive with manhole covers and transitions from concrete to asphalt and back. The race was shortened in each of the last two years because of rain, and there could be more showers on Sunday.

Bowman also is competing in the second round of NASCAR’s inaugural in-season tournament this weekend. He faces Bubba Wallace after the two tangled in Chicago last year.

During the cool-down lap after his victory, Bowman was bumped into the wall by Wallace. Bowman spun out Wallace early in the race.

“I think he and I are totally good,” Bowman said. “But yeah, I mean, he’s been really fast here in the past. Like, you don’t tend to think of him as a road course guy, but here last year, he was really fast. So definitely going to be a tough one.”

The head-to-head matchup with Bowman certainly got Wallace’s attention.

“I’m sure he knows that a door slam does not count us even,” Wallace said. “So we’ll see what happens.”

___

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer