Jannik Sinner shows no signs at Wimbledon of being unable to move past his epic French Open loss

LONDON (AP) — As well as Jannik Sinner is playing at Wimbledon, he doesn’t appear to need much in the way of help. Still, he got some Saturday when his opponent, Pedro Martinez, was dealing with a problematic shoulder and often put in first serves at so-so speeds.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner has dropped a total of 17 games so far, made his way to the fourth round for the seventh consecutive Grand Slam tournament — he’s collected three such trophies in that span — and never was truly in trouble during a 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 52 Martinez.

“We all saw that he was struggling,” Sinner said, then noted about his own form: “First week couldn’t have gone better.”

There’s been zero sign of any sort of inability to move past last month’s French Open final, which Sinner lost to Carlos Alcaraz in five sets despite taking the first two and holding three championship points.

Against Martinez, Sinner — who returned in May from a three-month doping suspension — went up 5-0 after 20 minutes. During that stretch of 29 points, Martinez managed just one winner, while Sinner accumulated 10.

That’s when Martinez took a medical timeout, and a trainer massaged the back of his right shoulder. The Spaniard was delivering first serves as slow as 76 mph, compared with Sinner’s high of 133 mph.

That aspect of Martinez’s game improved incrementally, but the only, ever-so-brief, moment of intrigue at Centre Court came in the second set, about 75 minutes in, with Sinner up a break and serving at 4-3. That’s where Martinez managed to accrue his first four break points of the match.

Sinner stayed as calm as can be — “I don’t think Sinner’s changed expressions once in this match,” John McEnroe observed on BBC’s telecast — and erased all four of those chances, held for 5-3, then broke to end the set.

Soon enough, Sinner — twice an Australian Open champion, once a U.S. Open champion and a 2023 semifinalist at Wimbledon — was heading into a contest Monday against Grigor Dimitrov or Sebastian Ofner, whose match was delayed by rain in the second set.

What else happened Saturday at Wimbledon?

No. 11 Elena Rybakina, the 2022 champion, was ousted in the third round by No. 23 Clara Tauson by a 7-6 (6), 6-3 score, yet another exit from a high seed. No. 7 Mirra Andreeva, an 18-year-old Russian, moved into Week 2 with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hailey Baptiste of the United States. Andreeva will face defending champion Barbora Krejcikova or Emma Navarro next. Another fourth-round matchup was set up when No. 19 Liudmila Samsonova and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro advanced. Bouzas Maneiro, who defeated 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova in last year’s first round, was a 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 winner over Dayana Yastremska, who eliminated No. 2 Coco Gauff in this year’s first round. No. 22 Flavio Cobolli earned his debut trip to a major’s round of 16 by defeating No. 15 Jakub Mensik 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Who is scheduled to play Sunday at the All England Club?

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, coming off a riveting win against Emma Raducanu, returns to Centre Court to face No. 24 Elise Mertens as the fourth round begins. Sunday’s last scheduled match in the main stadium features two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz against No. 14 Andrey Rublev. Over at No. 1 Court, 2024 U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz of the United States, the No. 5 seed, begins play at 1 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET) against unseeded Jordan Thompson of Australia.

