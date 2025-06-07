Lilli Tagger wins French Open girls title View Photo

PARIS (AP) — Lilli Tagger of Austria has won the girls title at the French Open without dropping a set in the tournament.

Making her junior Roland-Garros debut this year, the 17-year-old Tagger beat eighth-seeded Hannah Klugman of Britain 6-2, 6-0 in the final on Saturday.

Tagger saved all five break points she faced and hit 19 winners.

She is the first Austrian player to win a junior singles title at the French Open. Her previous best result at a major tournament was reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open this year.

