Jennifer Kupcho and Leona Maguire shoot a best-ball 60 to take the lead in the Dow Championship

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho and Leona Maguire shot a 10-under 60 in better-ball play Friday to take the second-round lead in the Dow Championship, the LPGA Tour’s only team event.

The Solheim Cup rivals had a 13-under 127 total at Midland Country Club after opening with an alternate-shot 67 on Thursday.

“The plan today was just to give ourselves as many chances as we could, try to get two chances on every hole,” said Maguire, from Ireland. “For the most part, we did that. It was nice to start off with a birdie and sort of an eagle very early on to get the ball rolling.”

They had a one-stroke lead over Cassie Porter and Gemma Dryburgh, the first-round leaders who parred the final six holes in a 62. The teams will play another alternate-shot round Saturday, and close with a better-ball round Sunday.

“Lots of golf to go,” said Kupcho, the 2022 winner with fellow American Lizette Salas. “I think just kind of staying where we’re at and continuing what we’re doing the best we can.”

The teams of Sarah Schmelzel-Albane Valenzuela (61), Manon De Roey-Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (61) and and Yan Liu-Yahui Zhang (62) were 11 under.

“It was a great round,” Valenzuela said, “I feel like I definitely feed off Sarah’s energy. She makes it really easy for me on the course.”

Lexi Thompson and Meghan Kang, tied for second after an opening 67, had a 65 to drop into a tie for ninth at 8 under.

“Fairways and greens, hole a few more putts,” Thompson said. “That’s the goal.”

Defending champions Ruoning Yin and Jeeno Thitikul, both among the top five in the women’s world ranking, were 6 under after a 66.

