Massive crash neutralizes Giro stage 6. Groves sprints to victory, Pedersen stays in pink View Photo

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Australian cyclist Kaden Groves sprinted to victory in a chaotic sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia that had be neutralized following a massive crash on Thursday.

When 2022 winner Jai Hindley slid on the wet roads, riders toppled in domino style with about 70 kilometers (43 miles) left on the 227-kilometer (141-mile) route from Potenza to Naples.

Hindley was taken to hospital with reported concussion and other riders also had to abandon the three-week race.

With all of the ambulances in use, the stage was neutralized for safety reasons while it was discussed how best to continue.

Two breakaway riders and the peloton were brought to a halt. The race resumed with about 60 kilometers remaining and the decision that only the stage win would count and no points, time gaps or bonuses would be awarded.

That option allowed Naples to get its stage finish and the sprinters could vie for a prestigious win but the overall contenders could remain as safe as possible.

Overall leader Mads Pedersen, who won three of the opening five stages, preserved his 17-second advantage over pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic, and Mathias Vacek was another seven seconds back.

Groves beat Milan Fretin in a much-reduced bunch sprint to the finish line after the longest stage of this Giro, with Paul Magnier third.

It was Groves’ first win of the year after a knee injury sidelined the Alpecin–Deceuninck rider for several races.

“The team always believes in me,” he said. “With the injury I missed a lot of racing and I was arriving here without a win, so the first one for the year is a big relief.

“Once it started raining, I felt quite a bit better, actually. I’m quite good in the colder weather conditions. I had confidence in my team also, I believe in them, and they always do a super job.”

Friday’s seventh stage sees the first summit finish in the hardest leg so far. There are four classified climbs on the 168-kilometer route from Castel di Sangro, including the top category ascent to the finish in Tagliacozzo.

The Giro ends in Rome on June 1.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports