Home favorite Paolini advances to the Italian Open final. Sinner to face Ruud View Photo

ROME (AP) — Italy’s tennis boom is in full force at the Foro Italico.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner hasn’t dropped a set at the Italian Open in his return from a three-month doping ban.

Lorenzo Musetti is into the semifinals.

And now Jasmine Paolini has advanced to the women’s final.

Paolini saved three set points before gaining control in a 7-5, 6-1 win over American opponent Peyton Stearns on Thursday to become the first Italian woman to reach the final in Rome since her doubles partner, Sara Errani, lost the 2014 championship match to Serena Williams.

“We have a great movement and I’m just really happy to be part of it,” Paolini said.

The last Italian woman to win the Italian Open was Raffaella Reggi, who took the 1985 title in Taranto.

In Saturday’s final, the fifth-ranked Paolini will face either No. 3 Coco Gauff or Zheng Qinwen, who were playing later.

Paolini and Errani have also advanced to the doubles semifinals. The pair won gold at the Paris Olympics last year, crowning a stretch when Paolini also reached the singles finals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Tommy Paul a semifinalist again

In the men’s tournament, Tommy Paul beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 6-3 to become the fourth American in the Open Era to reach back-to-back semifinals in Rome after Eddie Dibbs (1978-79), Jim Courier (1992-93) and Pete Sampras (1993-94).

Paul also defeated Hurkacz in last year’s quarterfinals but then was beaten by Nicolas Jarry in the semifinals.

Sinner vs. Ruud

Paul’s semifinal opponent will be either Sinner or Casper Ruud, who were playing later.

Ruud is coming off a title at the Madrid Open.

Sinner is 3-0 in his career against Ruud but this is their first meeting on clay.

Rome is the last big clay-court warmup before the French Open starts in 10 days.

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer