WTA chairman Simon announces retirement. He oversaw player pay increase, took heat for Saudi stance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon has informed the organization’s board of directors he plans to retire in December, the women’s tennis circuit announced Thursday.

Simon was tournament director of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, for 13 years before he was hired as chief executive of the WTA in 2015.

Under his watch, the women’s circuit committed to a $400 million increase in player compensation over the next 10 years, created a foundation to elevate its social impact in communities around the world and entered a partnership with CVC Capital Partners to accelerate commercial growth and drive reinvestment in the sport.

Last year, the WTA restructured its leadership, with NBA G League executive Portia Archer taking over as CEO and Simon focusing on strategic development and governance as chairman.

Simon has been a target for criticism. Last year, he and the tour were sued by Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko because of the way it has handled Russian and Belarusian players amid the war in Ukraine.

In 2023, Hall of Famers Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova questioned how he could sign off on a lucrative three-year deal with Saudi Arabia to host the WTA Finals despite questions about LGBTQ+ and women’s rights there.

Simon also led a WTA boycott of China from 2021-23 over concerns about Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai’s well-being. Peng dropped out of public view after she accused a Chinese government official of sexual assault. China was allowed to host tournaments again after the WTA received assurances from people close to Peng that she was safe and living with her family in Beijing.

