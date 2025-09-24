More than 100 Roma fans arrested in Nice before Europa League match

NICE, France (AP) — More than 100 Roma supporters have been arrested in Nice ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League match between the two teams.

A violent altercation broke out Tuesday night and objects were thrown at police officers, while Nice fans reportedly riled up their Roma counterparts by chanting “there’s only Lazio in Rome.” Lazio is Roma’s fierce rival in the Italian capital.

The two sets of fans reportedly never came into contact as they couldn’t breach the police lines.

“A force of more than 200 personnel, including two mobile units, has been deployed in the city center of Nice since yesterday, to prevent any disturbance of public order and has arrested 102 individuals identified as Roma ultras in possession of weapons,” read a statement by the region’s prefecture.

“These individuals have been taken into custody … All weapons found have been seized. The rapid and massive intervention of the security forces prevented any physical harm or material damage.”

The Alpes-Maritimes department’s prefecture added that uniformed and plainclothes security forces will be mobilized in even greater numbers Wednesday night, with more than 400 officers involved, to “ensure a visible and dissuasive presence.”

Nice hosts Roma at Allianz Riviera stadium in the opening round of Europa League matches.

Three years ago, 32 people were injured in a mass brawl between ultras from Nice and German club Cologne before a Europa Conference League match.

