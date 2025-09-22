Clear
89.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Napoli returns to the top of Serie A with win over Pisa

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Italy Soccer Serie A

Napoli returns to the top of Serie A with win over Pisa

Photo Icon View Photo

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Leonardo Spinazzola and Lorenzo Lucca scored late and Napoli bounced back from a Champions League defeat at Manchester City to beat Pisa 3-2 and return to the top of Serie A on Monday.

Billy Gilmour scored his first of the season just before halftime and it looked like reigning champion Napoli was set for an easy victory against a side that has yet to win this season.

Napoli was pegged back by a M’Bala Nzola penalty on the hour but Pisa’s hopes were extinguished in the final quarter.

Spinazzola fired a low shot into the bottom corner to regain Napoli the lead in the 73rd minute and Lucca took a cute flick from Scott McTominay before slamming in the ball eight minutes from time.

Brazilian midfielder Lorran converted a Samuele Angori cutback in the 90th for Pisa but it remained joint bottom of the league with Lecce on one point and without a win in Napoli since 1986.

Napoli’s fourth victory in a row took it back to the top of Serie A, two points ahead of Juventus.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 