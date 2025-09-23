Athletic Bilbao and Girona extend winless streaks with 1-1 draw in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao and Girona couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 draw in the Spanish league on Tuesday, extending their winless streaks.

Mikel Jauregizar scored a 48th-minute equalizer for Athletic after Azzedine Ounahi had opened the scoring in the ninth minute for Girona, which is yet to win in six matches this season.

The Catalan club lost four straight to start its campaign, then drew two of its last three games. It has been outscored 16-3 so far.

Athletic started with three straight victories but then lost three in a row coming into the home match against Girona. One of the losses was against Arsenal in the league phase of the Champions League.

Valencia concedes late

Valencia was on its way to its third win in four league matches when it conceded a goal late in stoppage time in a 2-2 draw at Espanyol.

Javi Puado scored six minutes into added time for Espanyol.

Leandro Cabrera had scored the other goal for the hosts in the 59th, while Valencia got on the board with Arnaut Danjuma in the 15th and Hugo Duro in the 62nd.

Valencia was coming off a 2-0 win against Athletic at home. Espanyol had won three of its first four matches but lost 2-0 at Real Madrid in its previous match.

League leader Madrid later visits promoted Levante looking to win its sixth in a row to start the league in its first full season under coach Xabi Alonso.

Villarreal is at Sevilla.

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer