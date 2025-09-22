Second-half goal pulls Bay FC into a 1-1 draw with visiting Gotham FC

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Racheal Kundananji scored in the second half to pull Bay FC into a 1-1 draw with Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday night.

Bay (4-10-7) has not won since June 7 and remained below the playoff line. Gotham (8-6-7) is unbeaten in its last five league matches and is third in the league standings.

Esther Gonzalez fed a short pass to Rose Lavelle who sent the ball to the opposite post to put Gotham up in the 36th minute.

Kundananji tied it for Bay in the 68th with a smash from atop the box that arced up before falling into the side netting.

Jaedyn Shaw made her first start for Gotham, a week after she made her debut and scored in a 2-0 victory over the San Diego Wave. Shaw was acquired earlier this month from the North Carolina Courage for an NWSL record $1.25 million in intraleague transfer funds.

