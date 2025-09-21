Atletico’s early woes continue with 1-1 draw at Mallorca in Simeone’s worst league start

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid’s early-season struggles continued with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in the Spanish league on Sunday, giving the club its worst league start under coach Diego Simeone after five matches.

Julián Alvarez missed a first-half penalty kick and Atletico conceded a late equalizer as it failed to win for the fourth time in five league matches.

Atletico’s only win so far was 2-0 against Villarreal last weekend. It has six points, its lowest points total after five matches since 2009-10 (three points), just before Simeone took over as coach.

Atletico had also drawn 1-1 against both Elche and at Alaves after opening with a 2-1 loss at Espanyol. It was coming off a 3-2 loss at Liverpool in its Champions League opener on Wednesday.

Forward Alvarez had his 14th-minute penalty kick saved by Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Román, and striker Alexander Sorloth was sent off for a hard foul in the 72nd after video review.

Atletico went ahead with a goal from inside the area by Conor Gallagher in the 79th, but Vedat Muriqi equalized for the hosts with a header in the 85th.

Mallorca remains winless with only two points.

Earlier Sunday, Celta Vigo drew 1-1 at Rayo Vallecano.

Defending champion Barcelona hosted Getafe later Sunday. Real Madrid defeated Espanyol 2-0 on Saturday to take a five point-lead over its Catalan rival.

