Villa finally scores first Premier League goal but held 1-1 by 10-man Sunderland View Photo

Aston Villa ended its goal drought in the Premier League but still couldn’t beat 10-man Sunderland in a 1-1 draw on Sunday, while Newcastle was held 0-0 at Bournemouth.

Matty Cash blasted a swerving shot from 25 meters that Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs could only parry into his own net in the 67th, giving Villa its first goal after five games in the league.

However, Sunderland — playing with 10 men from the 33rd minute after Reinildo’s red card for kicking out at Cash — equalized in the 75th through Wilson Isidor to leave Villa without a victory and in third-to-last place.

Newcastle rotated its team after a Champions League loss to Barcelona on Thursday and struggled to create many clear-cut chances at Vitality Stadium against a Bournemouth team seeking a fourth straight win.

Later, Arsenal hosts Manchester City in a meeting between teams likely to contend for the title. Arsenal is looking to trim the gap to first-place Liverpool to three points, while City has won two and lost two matches so far.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer