Waterman, D’Avilla and Zinckernagel score goals, Fire beat Minnesota 3-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joel Waterman, Dje D’Avilla and Philip Zinckernagel each scored a goal, Chris Brady had four saves, and the Chicago Fire beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday night

Chicago (13-11-6) has 45 points this season and has a two-point lead over the 10th-place New York Red Bulls — who beat Montreal 2-0 earlier Saturday — for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Minnesota (15-7-9) is third in the Western Conference with 54 points, behind Vancouver (55) and San Diego (57).

Waterman, who was acquired Aug. 20 via trade with Montreal, scored his first goal of the season in the 26th minute.

André Franco played an arcing free kick to the back post and D’Avilla went up high for a header from the 6 yards out in the 41st — the 22-year-old midfielder’s first goal in MLS.

Zinckernagel paused as a defender went sliding by and the scored on a rising shot from near the penalty spot to make it 3-0 in the 70th.

Dayne St. Clair had six saves for Minnesota.

Minnesota allowed two first-half goals for the first time this season. Due to rest of injuries, four players (Mamadou Dieng, Darius Randell, Dominik Fitz and Nectarios Triantis) made their first-ever starts in MLS. Minnesota played Wednesday in the U.S. Open, a 2-1 loss to Austin FC that lasted 120 minutes.