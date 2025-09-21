Petar Musa, Chris Cappis lead Dallas to 3-1 victory over Rapids

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa and Chris Cappis scored first-half goals to lead FC Dallas to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Dallas (9-11-10) moved a point in front of Houston for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with the Dynamo having a match in hand. Colorado (11-14-6) is eighth — two points in front of Dallas having played an extra match.

Dallas grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when Musa used assists from Logan Farrington and defender Shaq Moore to score his 15th goal this season after scoring 16 times as a rookie last year. It was the fourth assist for Farrington, who had eight as a rookie last season. Moore’s helper was his third of the campaign and 10th of his career.

Colorado answered with the equalizer in the 21st minute on an unassisted goal by Calvin Harris — his career-best fifth of the season.

Cappis scored his first career goal in his seventh appearance for what proved to be the winner in the 36th minute with assists from Patrickson Delgado — his career-high fifth — and defender Sebastien Ibeagha — his first this season and second in 185 appearances.

An own goal by Rapids defender Andreas Maxsø in the 80th minute provided the final margin.

Jacob Jackson saved two shots in his second start for Dallas. He had a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Austin in his first start on Sept. 13.

Zack Steffen totaled four saves for the Rapids.

Dallas travels to play the Portland Timbers on Saturday. The Rapids return home to play Minnesota United on Saturday.

