Ezequiel Ponce scores a goal, Dynamo beat Timbers 1-0, keep pace in playoff race

HOUSTON (AP) — Ezequiel Ponce scored his third goal in the last four games four Houston, Jonathan Bond had four saves, and the Dynamo beat the Portland Timbers 1-0 on Saturday night.

Jack McGlynn played arcing corner kick to the back post and Ponce went up high between two defenders for a headed to make it 1-0 in the 44th minute.

Houston (9-13-9) has 36 points and went into the game two points behind ninth-place San Jose for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, while Salt Lake had 34 points. Dallas, which beat Colorado 3-1 earlier Saturday, has 37 points.

Portland (11-10-9) is sixth in the Western Conference with 42 points. Austin (41 points) hosts fifth-place Seattle (45) on Sunday.

James Pantemis had six saves for the Timbers.

The Dynamo outshot Portland 21-8.

