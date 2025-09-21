Duncan McGuire scores in 2nd-half stoppage time to give Orlando a 3-2 victory over Nashville

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Duncan McGuire scored his second goal of the season in second-half stoppage time to give Orlando a 3-2 victory over Nashville on Saturday.

Tyrese Spicer started the game-winning sequence with a run down the left side to get into the box for a pass across the goal to find McGuire for a redirection.

Orlando (14-7-9) moved ahead of Nashville (15-11-5) in the Eastern Conference standings with 51 points.

Orlando led 2-0 after two goals from Martín Ojeda. He bent a shot over the wall that deflected off the post into the back of the net in the 30th minute. Ojeda scored again two minutes later from a difficult angle for his 16th goal of the season.

For Nashville, Hany Mukhtar sent a shot off the post in first-half stoppage time and he hustled to be first to the rebound for a shot into the back of the net.

Substitute Jacob Shaffelburg tied it at 2-all in the 51st after redirecting a Daniel Lovitz pass.

