LA Galaxy host Cincinnati in non-conference play

FC Cincinnati (17-9-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (4-16-9, 16th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +145, Los Angeles +163, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy host Cincinnati in non-conference action.

The Galaxy are 4-7-2 in home games. The Galaxy have a -23 goal differential, scoring 35 goals while giving up 58.

Cincinnati is 9-4-2 in road games. Cincinnati is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 44 goals led by Evander with 17.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pec has scored six goals and added one assist for the Galaxy. Marco Reus has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Evander has 17 goals and seven assists for Cincinnati. Pavel Bucha has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-3-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-4-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Carlos Emiro Garces Torres (injured), Matheus Nascimento de Paula (injured), Julian Aude (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Marco Reus (injured).

Cincinnati: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press