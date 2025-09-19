Saint Louis City SC faces the San Jose Earthquakes following shutout victory

Saint Louis City SC (6-17-7, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (9-13-8, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose -137, Saint Louis +299, Draw +316; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out CF Montreal 2-0, Saint Louis City SC visits the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes are 8-11-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes have a 1-9-4 record in games they score only one goal.

Saint Louis is 5-13-7 against conference opponents. Saint Louis is 2-0-1 when it scores more than two goals.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Saint Louis won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has scored 12 goals and added two assists for the Earthquakes. DeJuan Jones has two assists over the last 10 games.

Klauss has scored nine goals and added three assists for Saint Louis. Marcel Hartel has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-6-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 3-6-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: None listed.

Saint Louis: MyKhi Joyner (injured), Cedric Teuchert (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press